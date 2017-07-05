DJ Kayotik
DJ Khaled "Grateful" Tops Billboard Charts

djkayotik979
2013 NFL Draft Party

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

DJ Khaled has so many things to be grateful for and a second number 1 album is now included. This week, his latest album Grateful bows at the number 1 spot on the Billboard 200 charts.

The music mogul moved 149,000 units with 50,000 being in traditional sales in its first week, the album also currently has two of the top-five Billboard 100 singles “I’m The One” (#2) and “Wild Thoughts” (#4). #AnotherOne

photos