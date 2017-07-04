Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Future Takes A Dig At Jay-Z After His ‘4:44’ Diss

Boosie BadAzz also chimes in over the savage lyrics.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

JMBLYA 2016 - Austin, TX

Source: Rick Kern / Getty


Jay-Z addressed a lot of things on his 4:44 album to the point where it seemed like nothing was off limits. Jigga was critical of himself as well as the rap game, so it’s no surprise that certain artists felt some type of way.

One rapper who seemed to be a little salty after the album’s release is Future. On “The Story of O.J.,” Jigga talks about the difference between getting paid a lot of money and building wealth as a rapper. “You’re on the Gram holding money to your ear, there’s a disconnect, we don’t call that money over here,” Hove spits. Well apparently, Future peeped the line and gave a response via Snapchat. The Atlanta rapper posted a pic of himself doing exactly what Jay-Z criticized. He label his money-stack pic “U ain’t got the juice like dat. MOOD.”

Future isn’t the only southern rapper who felt some type of way about Jay-Z’s bars. Louisiana’s Boosie BadAzz decided to go on Instagram Live and give his response to Jay-Z’s money stack line.

“Jay-Z not gonna stop our culture in Louisiana,” Boosie said. “I don’t know about New York, I don’t know about other cities and things like that, but Louisiana…his word is not bond in Louisiana.”

Boosie went on to say that he doesn’t mean any disrespect to Jay-Z or the album, but things are done differently in his home state. “For ya that say I shouldn’t put stacks on my ear cause Jay-Z said it. It’s not my fault. He’s not my mentor…he didn’t raise me. I’m a grown ass man just like Jay-Z…People gonna still put stacks to their ear, I know in Louisiana they is.” You can watch his full response below.

#PressPlay: #Boosie says he's not gonna stop flexing just cause #JayZ says so. #Roommates, do you agree? 👀

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

There you have it. How do you feel about Jay-Z’s line and the emerging backlash. Let us know in the comments below.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Future Takes A Dig At Jay-Z After His ‘4:44’ Diss

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Joseline Blasts Mona Scott-Young For Trying to…
 3 hours ago
07.04.17
Future Takes A Dig At Jay-Z After His…
 4 hours ago
07.04.17
Battle of the Exes: Meek Mill And Nicki…
 1 day ago
07.03.17
Issa Couple: Amber Rose And 21 Savage Are…
 1 day ago
07.03.17
Steph Curry Makes NBA History Again
 1 day ago
07.03.17
This Reality Star Slams ‘Lip Sync Battle’ For…
 1 day ago
07.03.17
Notorious B.I.G’s Estate Is Not Here For Kendall…
 1 day ago
07.03.17
‘Power’ Recap: Ghost Is Up For The Death…
 2 days ago
07.03.17
Trouble Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
07.02.17
Amber Rose Uses Her “Light-Skinned Privilege” To Stand…
 2 days ago
07.02.17
Here Are The Reported Names Of Beyonce and…
 4 days ago
06.30.17
Young Thug Donates To Planned Parenthood With Heartfelt…
 4 days ago
06.30.17
Here We Go: ‘Game of Thrones’ Actress Compares…
 4 days ago
06.30.17
Jay-Z Reveals His Mom Is A Lesbian On…
 4 days ago
06.30.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 4 days ago
06.30.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 4 days ago
06.30.17
photos