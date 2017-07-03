This Reality Star Slams ‘Lip Sync Battle’ For Copying ‘Ru Paul’s Drag Race’

Haters might want to think twice before they say RuPaul’s Drag Race is copying Spike’s Lip Sync Battle.

Over the last few years, LSB has gained a lot of popularity thanks to big-time celebrities jamming out to their favorite songs. Everyone from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to Beyoncé have appeared on the show. However, another show that’s been going strong is RuPaul’s Drag Race. The drag queen competition has remained popular for nine seasons and it even earned its host (and creator) RuPaul a 2016 Emmy.

Well, now some folks are saying the ninth season finale of Drag Race ripped off Lip Sync Battle. If anyone knows anything about drag culture, they would know that lip syncing is one of the pinnacles of drag performance. So guess what the ninth season finale of Drag Race involved — lip syncing. A season eight winner of the show, Bob the Drag Queen, came out to shut down any haters saying Drag Race was copying LSB. According to her, LSB was copying Drag Race, not the other way around. “Lip Sync Battle is a direct pull from Drag Race and drag culture in general,” Bob told TMZ. “You go look at their performances and they’re basically doing Drag Race on Lip Sync Battle but instead of using drag queens and trans women they’re using Michael Cera and Channing Tatum.”

You can watch Bob’s full response below.

