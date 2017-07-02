Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Amber Rose Uses Her “Light-Skinned Privilege” To Stand Up Against Kodak Black

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

ENTERTAINMENT-US-MTV-MOVIE-TV-AWARDS-ARRIVALS

Source: JEAN BAPTISTE LACROIX / Getty


*Long sigh* Can Amber Rose‘ .

The Slut Walk founder spoke up against Kodak Black‘s offensive statements about dark skinned women. In a lengthy Instagram caption, Muva acknowledges the privileges she receives as a light skinned woman in the entertainment industry, and takes a deep dive into her past as a mixed race woman attending predominantly Black schools.

“This really makes me so sad. Being a ‘yellowbone’ mixed light-skinned woman, I know unfortunately that modeling jobs, boys, and opportunities came to me easier, but did not realize that until I got older,” she writes. t“Growing up in Philly I went to an all black school. I was the ‘white girl.’ The one that the boys DIDN’T like. The girl that wasn’t as cool as the brown skinned girls. Black was the thing to be!”

Rose, in an effort to empathize with the colorism struggles darker skin women face, so turns the conversation around on why she was hated.

“Little did I know at such a young age society was teaching [dark skin girls] to hate me,” she continued. “Society was telling these girls that they weren’t as beautiful as me because of their complexion. They were too strong and too outspoken.”

#AmberRose responds to #KodakBlack's comments on black women (Swipe)

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

While some people appreciated Amber Rose’s statement, some analyzed Amber’s stance as self-centered.

What do you think about Amber Rose’s statement? Sound off in the comments below.

IMAGE CREDIT: GETTY

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Amber Rose Uses Her “Light-Skinned Privilege” To Stand Up Against Kodak Black

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trouble Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 13 hours ago
07.02.17
Amber Rose Uses Her “Light-Skinned Privilege” To Stand…
 17 hours ago
07.02.17
Here Are The Reported Names Of Beyonce and…
 3 days ago
06.30.17
Young Thug Donates To Planned Parenthood With Heartfelt…
 3 days ago
06.30.17
Here We Go: ‘Game of Thrones’ Actress Compares…
 3 days ago
06.30.17
Jay-Z Reveals His Mom Is A Lesbian On…
 3 days ago
06.30.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 days ago
06.30.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 days ago
06.30.17
Chance The Rapper Giving A Major Donation To…
 3 days ago
06.30.17
US-ENTERTAINMENT-JAY-Z
Stream Jay-Z’s New Album 4:44 NOW On Tidal
 3 days ago
06.30.17
P. Diddy Documentary
Trending
Watch Diddy’s New Documentary NOW on Apple Music
 3 days ago
06.30.17
Dej Loaf Is Back And More Fearless Than…
 4 days ago
06.29.17
Venus Williams Reportedly Responsible For Fatal Car Accident
 4 days ago
06.29.17
Did A Billionaire Bae Come Between Rihanna and…
 4 days ago
06.29.17
2017 BET Awards - Roaming Show
Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story
 4 days ago
06.29.17
Yeezy’s Back! Kanye West Reportedly Preps For Another…
 4 days ago
06.29.17
photos