#PettyBetty: Meek Mill Calls Out Nicki Minaj For Alleged Plastic Surgery And Skin Bleaching

It all started when the "No Frauds" rapper joked about Jay Z's new album "4:44".

97.9 The Beat Staff
2015 American Music Awards - Backstage And Audience

Source: Jeff Kravitz/AMA2015 / Getty

It looks as if Meek Mill is still in his feelings about his ex Nicki Minaj as he took to social media to call her out on her alleged plastic surgery.

Apparently, it all started when Nicki joked about Jay Z’s new 4:44 album on Instagram.  On Saturday she wrote that women have always been telling the fellas to step it up, but now that HOV has told them, they wanna listen.

So was this some type of subliminal shade? Who knows? Whatever the case, Meek clapped back with the following:

Uh but here’s our thing: If this was about Nicki, he sure didn’t seem to have an issue with any of this when he was with her. But now it’s a problem?


Soon after he deleted his post, but that didn’t stop Nicki from getting in a dig:

Not to be outdone, Meek posted one last video:

Sigh. Why not just ignore each other? Seriously.

