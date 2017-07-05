PettyBetty: Meek Mill Calls Out Nicki Minaj For Alleged Plastic Surgery And Skin Bleaching

It looks as if Meek Mill is still in his feelings about his ex Nicki Minaj as he took to social media to call her out on her alleged plastic surgery.
Apparently, it all started when Nicki joked about Jay Z’s new 4:44 album on Instagram. On Saturday she wrote that women have always been telling the fellas to step it up, but now that HOV has told them, they wanna listen.
Oh so u niggaz gon sit up here & act like #Wifey aint BEEN tell y'all 1. Don't lose the baddest girl in the world. #EricBenet 2. Stop throwing money ya ass ain't rlly got. 3. Stop posting them tired stacks on the gram 😂😂😂😂 oh but when Jay say it it's #bible tho. Bad btchs unite!!!! We ain't BEEN droppin jewels on these niggaz behind closed doors? 😩😂😭😭😭 tuh! 😅😛😘❣️ every girl is making one of these 3 faces at a nigga right now. 😭 womp womp #PrettyGang 💛 #FAX
So was this some type of subliminal shade? Who knows? Whatever the case, Meek clapped back with the following:
Uh but here’s our thing: If this was about Nicki, he sure didn’t seem to have an issue with any of this when he was with her. But now it’s a problem?
Soon after he deleted his post, but that didn’t stop Nicki from getting in a dig:
Not to be outdone, Meek posted one last video:
Sigh. Why not just ignore each other? Seriously.
