Sad News: 13 Year Old Kidnapped Girl’s Body Was Found In Dallas

According to the Dallas News, the body of the missing 13 year old, Shavon Randle, has been found. Unfortunately, she did not survive.

She was reported missing on Wednesday, June 28.

Her body was found today in Oak Cliff, along with another body of a young male.

Two suspects are in custody at the moment.

