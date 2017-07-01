Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Did La La & Kofi Siriboe Hit It Off At The BET Awards? [EXCLUSIVE]

97.9 The Beat Staff
At the BET Awards, La La Anthony and Kofi Siriboe from OWN’s “Queen Sugar,” seemed to be looking pretty cozy together. We’re not sure if it’s just the knowledge that Carmelo & La La are working through a rough patch, but people wondered if the two could be involved.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page news on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

photos