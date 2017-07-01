Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Was This College Football Player Kidnapped & Tortured? [EXCLUSIVE]

97.9 The Beat Staff
A University of Rochester football player was kidnapped and tortured one night, when he thought he was on the way to meet some girls and hang out with a teammate. What ensued instead was hours of brutalization, and it was all because of one of his teammate’s poor decisions.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Front Page news on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

