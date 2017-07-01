Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Will The Kardashians Befriend OJ Simpson Again After Prison? [EXCLUSIVE]

97.9 The Beat Staff
OJ Simpson is looking at a possible release after his parole hearing in July. Simpson has served almost ten years in prison on burglary and kidnapping charges. OJ used to be a close family friend to the Kardashians, before his wife Nicole was murdered and his high-publicized and now-historic trial began.

Now that OJ Simpson might be a free man soon, what will his relationship to the Kardashians be? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

