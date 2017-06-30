Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Are Cardi B & Offset Still Together? [EXCLUSIVE]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment


A few weeks ago it was reported that Cardi B and Offset were going through some things having to do with money and features. But somehow, the couple has reportedly turned it around. And apparently, we’ll have a new collaboration in the future to prove it.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

RELATED: Did Offset & Cardi B Break Up Because Of Money? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED:  Stevie J Shares His Thoughts On Cardi B [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Cardi B Quitting “Love & Hip Hop” For BET’s “Being Mary Jane”

10 Photos That Prove Cardi B Had The Ultimate Glo’ Up

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Photos That Prove Cardi B Had The Ultimate Glo’ Up

Continue reading 10 Photos That Prove Cardi B Had The Ultimate Glo’ Up

10 Photos That Prove Cardi B Had The Ultimate Glo’ Up

Cardi B recently announced that she would not be returning to Love & Hip Hop: New York after the current season. The larger than life star’s departure is bittersweet for fans who’ve seen her go from a ‘regular degular smegular’ girl from the Bronx, to one of 2016’s most sought-after personalities. In honor of the star moving on to bigger and better things, check out these photos of Cardi B’s glo’ up from BX beauty to reality royalty.      

cardi b , offset

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 5 hours ago
06.30.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 6 hours ago
06.30.17
Chance The Rapper Giving A Major Donation To…
 7 hours ago
06.30.17
US-ENTERTAINMENT-JAY-Z
Stream Jay-Z’s New Album 4:44 NOW On Tidal
 8 hours ago
06.30.17
P. Diddy Documentary
Trending
Watch Diddy’s New Documentary NOW on Apple Music
 10 hours ago
06.30.17
Dej Loaf Is Back And More Fearless Than…
 24 hours ago
06.29.17
Venus Williams Reportedly Responsible For Fatal Car Accident
 1 day ago
06.29.17
Did A Billionaire Bae Come Between Rihanna and…
 1 day ago
06.29.17
2017 BET Awards - Roaming Show
Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story
 1 day ago
06.29.17
Yeezy’s Back! Kanye West Reportedly Preps For Another…
 1 day ago
06.29.17
SoSoSummer 17 - Dallas - Music Hall at Fair Park
SoSoSummer 17 Tour [Recap Video]
 1 day ago
06.29.17
Watch Will Ferrell And Amy Poehler Freak Out…
 1 day ago
06.29.17
New Video: DJ Esco ft. Future “Right Now”
 1 day ago
06.29.17
Pharrell, Steve Carrell & The ‘Despicable Me 3’…
 2 days ago
06.28.17
Daddy Duties! Pharrell Opens Up About Raising Triplets
 2 days ago
06.29.17
Halle Berry Says Her Oscar Win ‘Meant Nothing’…
 2 days ago
06.28.17
photos