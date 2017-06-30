Are Cardi B & Offset Still Together? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

A few weeks ago it was reported that Cardi B and Offset were going through some things having to do with money and features. But somehow, the couple has reportedly turned it around. And apparently, we’ll have a new collaboration in the future to prove it.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

