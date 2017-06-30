Entertainment News
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New Album?

Twitter is freaking out.

Jay-Z

Jay-Z‘s much anticipated 4:44 album is finally here. Jigga packs the project with personal details about his life that will take a few afternoon lunch breaks to decipher. But of course, folks are already jumping the gun on its meaning — even for lines that aren’t included on the album.

One line started circulating its way around the Internet was a jab at a certain celebrity figure. People believed Jay-Z rapped, “My wife a queen not a Kardashian.”

They were wrong.

Jay-Z didn’t mention the Kardashian name, despite folks believing he said these exact words on his “4:44” song. But before the truth could spread, Twitter  went H.A.M, especially when they thought Hov was coming for Kanye West‘s wifey. See below:

Despite the hilarity, people eventually came forth to expose the lie.

It seems like the Internet will jump at any chance to drag a Kardashian, good or bad. Maybe a bunch of these people don’t have a Tidal account so they can hear 4:44 for themselves. They might want to get on that!

 

