Stream Jay-Z’s New Album 4:44 NOW On Tidal

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

For all the Jay-Z fans in the DFW, the 4:44 album is now available exclusively on Tidal.

The project has 10 tracks and 3 features (one of which is Jay-Z’s mom):

1. Kill Jay Z

2. The Story of O.J.

3. Smile feat. Gloria Carter

4. Caught Their Eyes feat. Frank Ocean

5. 4.:44

6. Family Feud

7. Bam feat. Damian Marley

8. Moonlight

9. Marcy Me

10. Legacy

Click the album cover below to check it out.