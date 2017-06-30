Entertainment News
Stream Jay-Z’s New Album 4:44 NOW On Tidal

farlinave
Jay Z In Concert - Auburn Hills, MI

Source: Scott Legato / Getty

For all the Jay-Z fans in the DFW, the 4:44 album is now available exclusively on Tidal.

The project has 10 tracks and 3 features (one of which is Jay-Z’s mom):

1. Kill Jay Z
2. The Story of O.J.
3. Smile feat. Gloria Carter
4. Caught Their Eyes feat. Frank Ocean
5. 4.:44
6. Family Feud
7. Bam feat. Damian Marley
8. Moonlight
9. Marcy Me
10. Legacy

Click the album cover below to check it out.

 

