Why The Name Of Meek Mill’s Album Is Perfect [EXCLUSIVE]

97.9 The Beat Staff
In May, Rick Ross took to his social media to release the name of Meek Mill‘s album, “Wins & Losses.” And If you know anything about Meek Mill’s journey throughout the last year or two, you know that’s a pretty perfect title. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

photos