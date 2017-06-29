Why The Name Of Meek Mill’s Album Is Perfect [EXCLUSIVE]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
In May, Rick Ross took to his social media to release the name of Meek Mill‘s album, “Wins & Losses.” And If you know anything about Meek Mill’s journey throughout the last year or two, you know that’s a pretty perfect title. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
RELATED: Why Safaree Is Right About Meek Mill Being A Sucker [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Why The Airport Employees Who Fought Meek Mill Are Birds [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Why Meek Mill’s Assault Charge Could Be A Major L [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/17 – 06/23)
12 photos Launch gallery
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/17 – 06/23)
1. Bobby BrownSource:Instagram 1 of 12
2. Oprah WinfreySource:Instagram 2 of 12
3. Queen Latifah and Lauryn HillSource:Instagram 3 of 12
4. Monica BrownSource:Instagram 4 of 12
5. Kandi BurrussSource:Instagram 5 of 12
6. Sherri ShepherdSource:Instagram 6 of 12
7. Tami RomanSource:Instagram 7 of 12
8. Erica and Tina CampbellSource:Instagram 8 of 12
9. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane WadeSource:Instagram 9 of 12
10. Kenny Babyface EdmondsSource:Instagram 10 of 12
11. Gabby SidibeSource:Instagram 11 of 12
12. Kelly RowlandSource:Instagram 12 of 12
comments – Add Yours