Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Dej Loaf Is Back And More Fearless Than Ever

An artist comes into her own.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Dej Loaf

Source: Dennis Leupold / DENNIS LEUPOLD


When you think of a versatile artist, Dej Loaf has to come to mind. Many people know her from the hit single “No Problems.” The song pushed Dej into the spotlight and ever since then, she’s thrown a few curve balls. Club ready tracks like “Back Up” will have you throwing it in the circle, while the criminally underrated “Me U & Hennessy” will prep you for that late night chill with bae.

Now, Dej is once again defying expectations. Our folks over at Cassius caught up with her during the music video shoot for her latest release “No Fear.” The track reflects where the singer is today with her career. She’s in control. “It’s important that you’re hands on with your stuff,” Dej explained. “I trust the people I’m around, I trust my team, I trust Columbia, but overall I trust me. I trust myself…I want them to see me as the title of the song, you know, fearless.”

You can watch the part one of Dej’s journey below, which is the start of a five-part series, chronicling her current wave. Also, be sure to check out the music video for “No Fear,” here.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Dej Loaf Is Back And More Fearless Than Ever

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Dej Loaf Is Back And More Fearless Than…
 8 hours ago
06.29.17
Venus Williams Reportedly Responsible For Fatal Car Accident
 9 hours ago
06.29.17
Did A Billionaire Bae Come Between Rihanna and…
 10 hours ago
06.29.17
2017 BET Awards - Roaming Show
Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story
 10 hours ago
06.29.17
Yeezy’s Back! Kanye West Reportedly Preps For Another…
 14 hours ago
06.29.17
SoSoSummer 17 - Dallas - Music Hall at Fair Park
SoSoSummer 17 Tour [Recap Video]
 14 hours ago
06.29.17
Watch Will Ferrell And Amy Poehler Freak Out…
 14 hours ago
06.29.17
New Video: DJ Esco ft. Future “Right Now”
 17 hours ago
06.29.17
Pharrell, Steve Carrell & The ‘Despicable Me 3’…
 1 day ago
06.28.17
Daddy Duties! Pharrell Opens Up About Raising Triplets
 1 day ago
06.29.17
Halle Berry Says Her Oscar Win ‘Meant Nothing’…
 1 day ago
06.28.17
Watch Mariah Carey’s Hilarious Response When A Reporter…
 1 day ago
06.28.17
Nobody Safe Tour - Future
Future Went Crazy In The DFW For The…
 1 day ago
06.28.17
Prodigy’s Funeral Will Be Open To The Public
 2 days ago
06.28.17
Bossip Is About To Change Thursday Night Television
 2 days ago
06.28.17
Bill Cosby Slams Sexual Assault Tour Rumors
 2 days ago
06.28.17
photos