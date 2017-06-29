Work: Is Rihanna Dating A Billionaire?

Source: Paul Marotta / Getty
Rihanna‘s pool buddy has been identified, and he’s got an impressive profile.
The Diamonds siren was spotted kissing a handsome mystery man while splashing around in Spain over the weekend, which would explain why she was a no-show for the BET Awards.
But who is Rihanna’s possible new boo? TMZ.com reports that he is none other than Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel, whose family is worth an estimated $1.5 billion.
According to People.com, his people own the company that holds the rights to sell Toyota vehicles in several Middle Eastern countries.
Before he was accurately identified, it was suspected that he may be a Spanish soccer player. However, Hassan actually owns the Jameel soccer league. When he’s not steaming things up with Rihanna, he also heads up the philanthropic organization, Community Jameel.
As it turns out, RiRi isn’t the first high-profile beauty that Hassan has hooked up with. According to People, he also dated Naomi Campbell last summer. The singer and the supermodel had a falling out last year, but it’s unclear whether Hassan had anything to do with that.
Rihanna has yet to speak out on the status of her relationship–and if history teaches us anything, we probably shouldn’t wait for any official word from her on that.
