Lifestyle
Home > Uncategorized

La La Anthony’s Not Divorcing Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo might still have time to save his marriage to La La.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

11th Annual Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner

Source: Jemal Countess / Getty


La La Anthony has revealed that she’s not making any plans to divorce Carmelo Anthony…for now.

When news that Carmelo had cheated on La La came out, the public thought it would surely be the end of their marriage for sure. Although, they are no longer living under the same roof, the pair seem to be on as good of terms as can be expected.

When La La dropped by the Wendy Williams Show this week, she was in a great mood. She couldn’t stop smiling, and she did not shy away from the tough topics.

Wendy wasted no time asking about where things stand between La La and Carmelo. Inquiring minds wanted to know whether La La had any plans to file for divorce.

“Not right now,” La La stated, adding that she and Carmelo are facing a very real struggle in their relationship. “You know, marriages are tough, and you know that. We all know that. It’s filled with ups and downs. We are just going through a time right now.”

Right now, La La and Carmelo are focusing on raising their son Kiyan. As for the fate of their marriage, La La’s not sure about what could happen.

“I don’t know what the future holds,” La La admitted. “I’ve been with Melo since he was 19 years old. You’re not with someone that long and it just goes out the window. I love him with all of my heart, and we are the best of friends.”


RELATED STORIES:

La La & Carmelo Anthony Have A Family Moment

Say It Ain’t So: La La Anthony & Carmelo Anthony Separate

Lessons We Learned From La La Amid Carmelo Divorce Rumors

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading La La Anthony’s Not Divorcing Carmelo Anthony

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Pharrell, Steve Carrell & The ‘Despicable Me 3’…
 9 hours ago
06.28.17
Halle Berry Says Her Oscar Win ‘Meant Nothing’…
 13 hours ago
06.28.17
Watch Mariah Carey’s Hilarious Response When A Reporter…
 14 hours ago
06.28.17
Nobody Safe Tour - Future
Future Went Crazy In The DFW For The…
 15 hours ago
06.28.17
Prodigy’s Funeral Will Be Open To The Public
 15 hours ago
06.28.17
Bossip Is About To Change Thursday Night Television
 16 hours ago
06.28.17
Bill Cosby Slams Sexual Assault Tour Rumors
 17 hours ago
06.28.17
Stevie J’s Daughter Claps Back At Joseline Hernandez…
 17 hours ago
06.28.17
Watch: Nicki Minaj And Nas Fuel Dating Rumors
 18 hours ago
06.28.17
2 Chainz’s Pink Trap House Is Causing Trouble…
 18 hours ago
06.28.17
Vince Staples
Vince Staples performs ‘Love Can Be on ‘The…
 19 hours ago
06.28.17
Sounds of Summer: 12 R&B and Hip-Hop Albums…
 1 day ago
06.27.17
Deadlines often come with associated stress
White Woman Goes Black… Literally
 1 day ago
06.27.17
Jamie Foxx Reveals The Inspiration Behind His Gangster…
 2 days ago
06.27.17
Twitter Can’t Deal With A Darker Skinned Man…
 2 days ago
06.27.17
Jordan Peele
Drake’s ‘Get Out’ Parody as Steph Curry is…
 2 days ago
06.27.17
photos