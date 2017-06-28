Entertainment News
Prodigy’s Funeral Will Be Open To The Public

The Thursday ceremony is sure to bring massive crowds.

Family, friends and fans are still coping with the loss of hip hop icon Prodigy. The one half of Mobb Deep passed away on June 20, just days after being hospitalized for complications related to sickle cell anemia.

Now, folks will have the opportunity to pay their respects to the “Shook Ones” rapper. His funeral will be held on June 29 at New York City’s Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel. It will be open to the public from 2pm to 5pm. The location was home to the memorials of artists like Biggie, Aaliyah, and Heavy D.

Tributes to Prodigy have already been underway. Mobb Deep member Havoc took part in the “A Toast To Prodigy” even in L.A. He also honored his lost friend at the BET Awards on Sunday. “For over 20 years, he and I went through it all and seen it all. I’m going to miss my dude,” he said.

This Thursday, you can show love for the influential rapper as well. Rest in peace, Prodigy.

 

