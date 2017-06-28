Entertainment News
Watch Mariah Carey’s Hilarious Response When A Reporter Asks About Her Ex

The pop diva always spices up an interview

97.9 The Beat Staff
27th Annual GLAAD Media Awards

Source: Brent N. Clarke / Getty


If Mariah Carey tells you she doesn’t know anything, you better believe her the first time. One reporter tried to push the singer on a subject and she responded in classic Mariah-like fashion.

Carey was in Tel Aviv to promote her partnership with skincare line Premier Dead Sea Cosmetics. While interviewing with Israel’s Channel 2 News station, the reporter asked about her ex-fiancé James Packer. The Australian billionaire has close ties with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“I was eating the food,” Mariah said when the reporter asked about a diner she and Packer had with Netanyahu. “They had some food there that was pretty good. I don’t know. I was just there because I was invited to a dinner.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Packer has been wanted for questioning by the Israeli police for an ongoing investigation about corruption and illegal gift giving. Authorities have yet to find Packer and the reporter was hoping Mariah could give some insight. She was clueless.

“I don’t know where the mother*cker is!” she laughingly told the reporter. “How am I supposed to know?” She continued, “I have no idea. I really have no idea about the political stuff. I don’t pay attention to it.”

Carey has moved on. You can watch her full response below.


The “We Belong Together” singer was engaged to Packer, but she called it off back in October 2016. Since her split with him, she’s been in an on-and-off relationship with backup dancer Bryan Tanaka.

She ain’t got time for Packer and politics.

 

Continue reading Watch Mariah Carey's Hilarious Response When A Reporter Asks About Her Ex

