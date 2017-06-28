Pharrell, Steve Carrell & The ‘Despicable Me 3’ Cast Give Us The 411 On Their New Film

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Pharrell, Steve Carrell & The ‘Despicable Me 3’ Cast Give Us The 411 On Their New Film

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

The Minions are back!

Despicable Me 3 is the latest adventure of our favorite little yellow guys, Gru, Lucy, Margo, Balthazar Bratt & more. This time around, Gru meets his long-lost charming, cheerful, and more successful twin brother Dru as they team up to take down Bratt.
We had the opportunity to catch up with Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Miranda Cosgrove and Pharrell to get the 411 on the hit film franchise. Watch our exclusive interviews with the cast, above!
Despicable Me 3 hits theaters everywhere this Friday, June 30th.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Pharrell, Steve Carrell & The ‘Despicable Me 3’ Cast Give Us The 411 On Their New Film

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Pharrell, Steve Carrell & The ‘Despicable Me 3’…
 6 hours ago
06.28.17
Halle Berry Says Her Oscar Win ‘Meant Nothing’…
 10 hours ago
06.28.17
Watch Mariah Carey’s Hilarious Response When A Reporter…
 11 hours ago
06.28.17
Nobody Safe Tour - Future
Future Went Crazy In The DFW For The…
 12 hours ago
06.28.17
Prodigy’s Funeral Will Be Open To The Public
 13 hours ago
06.28.17
Bossip Is About To Change Thursday Night Television
 14 hours ago
06.28.17
Bill Cosby Slams Sexual Assault Tour Rumors
 15 hours ago
06.28.17
Stevie J’s Daughter Claps Back At Joseline Hernandez…
 15 hours ago
06.28.17
Watch: Nicki Minaj And Nas Fuel Dating Rumors
 15 hours ago
06.28.17
2 Chainz’s Pink Trap House Is Causing Trouble…
 16 hours ago
06.28.17
Vince Staples
Vince Staples performs ‘Love Can Be on ‘The…
 16 hours ago
06.28.17
Sounds of Summer: 12 R&B and Hip-Hop Albums…
 1 day ago
06.27.17
Deadlines often come with associated stress
White Woman Goes Black… Literally
 1 day ago
06.27.17
Jamie Foxx Reveals The Inspiration Behind His Gangster…
 1 day ago
06.27.17
Twitter Can’t Deal With A Darker Skinned Man…
 1 day ago
06.27.17
Jordan Peele
Drake’s ‘Get Out’ Parody as Steph Curry is…
 1 day ago
06.27.17
photos