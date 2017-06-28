Pharrell, Steve Carrell & The ‘Despicable Me 3’ Cast Give Us The 411 On Their New Film

The Minions are back!
Despicable Me 3 is the latest adventure of our favorite little yellow guys, Gru, Lucy, Margo, Balthazar Bratt & more. This time around, Gru meets his long-lost charming, cheerful, and more successful twin brother Dru as they team up to take down Bratt.
We had the opportunity to catch up with Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Miranda Cosgrove and Pharrell to get the 411 on the hit film franchise. Watch our exclusive interviews with the cast, above!
Despicable Me 3 hits theaters everywhere this Friday, June 30th.
