Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

2 Chainz’s Pink Trap House Is Causing Trouble In Atlanta

Find out why.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

 

2016 BET Experience

    Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

2 Chainz spared no expense when if it came to promoting his new album Pretty Girls Love Trap Music — and he’s proof that being creative usually comes with a cost.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

The rapper opened a pink trap house on Howell Mill Road, one of the a busiest street in Atlanta, to promote PGLTM, but it’s getting way more attention than he anticipated. Fans are reportedly holding up traffic on the street, trying to take pictures or stopping to park in front of the house.

Business owners in the area are complaining about people using their parking spaces to visit the trap house, which is chasing away customers. However, the house is on private property so there isn’t much the police can do, but they have promised to “monitor” the situation.

The Atlanta Police Department said in statement, “We will continue to monitor traffic in that area in an effort to mitigate any problems.”

This is great news for Tity Boi and the promotion of his album. He even took to Instagram:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Lil bad asses , I love you 🌸🏚🙌🏿😜🤷🏿‍♂️

A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on

Here you go try not to fuc this one up guys okay 🌸🏚😜

A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on

 

It looks like more than pretty girls like pink trap houses.

2 Chainz

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Nobody Safe Tour - Future
Future Went Crazy In The DFW For The…
 28 mins ago
06.28.17
Bossip Is About To Change Thursday Night Television
 2 hours ago
06.28.17
Bill Cosby Slams Sexual Assault Tour Rumors
 3 hours ago
06.28.17
Stevie J’s Daughter Claps Back At Joseline Hernandez…
 3 hours ago
06.28.17
Watch: Nicki Minaj And Nas Fuel Dating Rumors
 4 hours ago
06.28.17
2 Chainz’s Pink Trap House Is Causing Trouble…
 4 hours ago
06.28.17
Vince Staples
Vince Staples performs ‘Love Can Be on ‘The…
 5 hours ago
06.28.17
Sounds of Summer: 12 R&B and Hip-Hop Albums…
 19 hours ago
06.27.17
Deadlines often come with associated stress
White Woman Goes Black… Literally
 21 hours ago
06.27.17
Jamie Foxx Reveals The Inspiration Behind His Gangster…
 22 hours ago
06.27.17
Twitter Can’t Deal With A Darker Skinned Man…
 23 hours ago
06.27.17
Jordan Peele
Drake’s ‘Get Out’ Parody as Steph Curry is…
 23 hours ago
06.27.17
This Company Tried To Use Chance The Rapper’s…
 1 day ago
06.27.17
Too Little, Too Late? Master P Slams BET’s…
 1 day ago
06.27.17
T.I. Spazzes Out When Tiny Records Their Daughter…
 1 day ago
06.27.17
Meek Mill’s Crew Allegedly Warned Safaree Before He…
 1 day ago
06.27.17
photos