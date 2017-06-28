2 Chainz’s Pink Trap House Is Causing Trouble In Atlanta

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

2 Chainz spared no expense when if it came to promoting his new album Pretty Girls Love Trap Music — and he’s proof that being creative usually comes with a cost.

The rapper opened a pink trap house on Howell Mill Road, one of the a busiest street in Atlanta, to promote PGLTM, but it’s getting way more attention than he anticipated. Fans are reportedly holding up traffic on the street, trying to take pictures or stopping to park in front of the house.

Business owners in the area are complaining about people using their parking spaces to visit the trap house, which is chasing away customers. However, the house is on private property so there isn’t much the police can do, but they have promised to “monitor” the situation.

The Atlanta Police Department said in statement, “We will continue to monitor traffic in that area in an effort to mitigate any problems.”

This is great news for Tity Boi and the promotion of his album. He even took to Instagram:

Lil bad asses , I love you 🌸🏚🙌🏿😜🤷🏿‍♂️ A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Jun 27, 2017 at 2:52pm PDT

Here you go try not to fuc this one up guys okay 🌸🏚😜 A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Jun 27, 2017 at 5:22pm PDT

It looks like more than pretty girls like pink trap houses.