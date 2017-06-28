Watch: Nicki Minaj And Nas Fuel Dating Rumors

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
It’s been a running joke for years that Nicki Minaj has a thing for Nas (who doesn’t?) and judging by recent footage of the Queens rappers together, the feeling may be mutual.
The Young Money rapper performed at Sunday night’s NBA Awards and photos began to surface of her and Nasty Nas looking like more than just colleagues. Nicki even took to Instagram to share some of the questionable pics:
But it’s the video footage of the rappers that has everyone talking:
The news comes just days after Nicki’s exes, Meek Mill and Safaree, had an altercation during the weekend of the BET Awards. However, according to TMZ, the “No Frauds” rapper is unbothered by the drama. A source revealed that Nicki is focusing on her relationship with Nas, which is in its early stages.
Nicki sure does have a type. Do you think her relationship with Nas is the real deal?