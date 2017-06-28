Entertainment News
Stevie J’s Daughter Claps Back At Joseline Hernandez For ‘Nappy Head’ Comments

This is getting messy.

Joseline Hernandez had the Internet buzzing when she tweeted some harsh words at Stevie J‘s daughter, Savannah. When Savannah described Joseline as a “toxic” match for her dad on an episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Joseline lashed out. “That hoe mad cause I run her daddy. Now run along and find your own c*ck to suck. You nappy head,” she said. 

Even after the Internet called Joseline out as being too harsh, Stevie J’s main woman still defended herself for coming after an 18-year-old.

Well, now the 18-year-old is clapping back. Savannah found a picture of Joseline in her younger days with shorter hair and captioned the pic, “My hair nappy?”

What do you thing of Savannah’s comeback? Does she get a win or is this getting out of hand? Let us know in the comments below.

