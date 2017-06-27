This Company Tried To Use Chance The Rapper’s Name To Sell Snacks And Failed

Everyone wants a piece of. Why wouldn’t they? He’s on fire right now. He has perfectly branded himself as an independent artist, complete with his own gear and swag. One company tried to profit off of this and Chano wasn’t having it.

Hostess Snacks (yes, the same company that makes Twinkies) decided to try their luck and tweeted a picture of their product with a 3 hat. If you know anything about Chance, he usually sports a fitted cap with a 3 on the front, symbolizing his third mixtape Coloring Book. Chance noticed the Hostess tweet, especially since they had the bright idea to tag him. It read, “How good is Chance the Snacker? I’d say comparable to Apple Streusel Coffee Cakes #Hostess #ChanceTheRapper.​”

Not a smart move.

I think they deleted, but i got you pic.twitter.com/TkKbj2opLg — rootintooin (@davis_gene) June 26, 2017

Whereas Hostess probably saw their tagline as a nod to the “No Problems” rapper, he saw a big company trying to profit off his image. He replied to them with a tweet saying, “GIVE ME MY COIN.” Their tweet has since been deleted.

GIVE ME MY COIN https://t.co/m5hs9hyUak — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 26, 2017

The whole mishap didn’t evade the minds of Twitter, however. Of course, users defended Chance and gave Hostess a good dragging.

When they thought shit was sweet until Chance wanted his coin… you make us so proud Chance, you really do. pic.twitter.com/EIXXJNWVIz — GEM (@ROZtheCreator) June 26, 2017

@Hostess_Snacks them shits nasty anyway. — Esai Lopez (@FemiAutoMatiK) June 26, 2017

Hostess' marketing manager right now pic.twitter.com/Kh0A4Q8VSy — Henry Brott (@HenryBrott) June 26, 2017

No filter.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: