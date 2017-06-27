Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

This Company Tried To Use Chance The Rapper’s Name To Sell Snacks And Failed

Chano wasn't having it.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

2017 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


Everyone wants a piece of Chance the Rapper. Why wouldn’t they? He’s on fire right now. He has perfectly branded himself as an independent artist, complete with his own gear and swag. One company tried to profit off of this and Chano wasn’t having it.

Hostess Snacks (yes, the same company that makes Twinkies) decided to try their luck and tweeted a picture of their product with a 3 hat. If you know anything about Chance, he usually sports a fitted cap with a 3 on the front, symbolizing his third mixtape Coloring Book. Chance noticed the Hostess tweet, especially since they had the bright idea to tag him. It read, “How good is Chance the Snacker? I’d say comparable to Apple Streusel Coffee Cakes #Hostess #ChanceTheRapper.​”

Not a smart move.

Whereas Hostess probably saw their tagline as a nod to the “No Problems” rapper, he saw a big company trying to profit off his image. He replied to them with a tweet saying, “GIVE ME MY COIN.” Their tweet has since been deleted.

The whole mishap didn’t evade the minds of Twitter, however. Of course, users defended Chance and gave Hostess a good dragging.

No filter.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading This Company Tried To Use Chance The Rapper’s Name To Sell Snacks And Failed

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Sounds of Summer: 12 R&B and Hip-Hop Albums…
 5 hours ago
06.27.17
Deadlines often come with associated stress
White Woman Goes Black… Literally
 7 hours ago
06.27.17
Jamie Foxx Reveals The Inspiration Behind His Gangster…
 9 hours ago
06.27.17
Twitter Can’t Deal With A Darker Skinned Man…
 10 hours ago
06.27.17
Jordan Peele
Drake’s ‘Get Out’ Parody as Steph Curry is…
 10 hours ago
06.27.17
This Company Tried To Use Chance The Rapper’s…
 12 hours ago
06.27.17
Too Little, Too Late? Master P Slams BET’s…
 12 hours ago
06.27.17
T.I. Spazzes Out When Tiny Records Their Daughter…
 13 hours ago
06.27.17
Meek Mill’s Crew Allegedly Warned Safaree Before He…
 14 hours ago
06.27.17
2015 MTV Video Music Awards
Nicki Minaj performed at NBA Awards 2017
 16 hours ago
06.27.17
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
Migos Vs. Joe Budden: Somebody Almost Got Knocked…
 1 day ago
06.26.17
Beyoncé And Jay-Z’s Twins Reportedly Came Home
 1 day ago
06.26.17
Kodak Black Tries To Explain His ‘I Don’t…
 1 day ago
06.26.17
2017 BET Awards - Roaming Show
Which Was Your Favorite 2017 BET Awards Performance?
 1 day ago
06.26.17
Black College Professor Fired After Comments She Made…
 1 day ago
06.26.17
Watch: Chris Brown Almost Came To Blows With…
 2 days ago
06.26.17
photos