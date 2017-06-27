Twitter Can’t Deal With A Darker Skinned Man Playing Thurgood Marshall

If you thoughtwould take a break from playing historical figures, think again. He wasand now he’ll be portraying Supreme Court Justicein the October biopic Marshall. While some folks are looking forward to the movie, others are having issues with the casting. Usually, outrage comes when a light-skinned actor plays a historically dark-skinned figure. Now, folks can’t deal that a darker skinned actor is taking on a man who was known to be light-skinned. Check out the trailer:



Here are the rants from Twitter:

I have no doubt that Chadwick will do Thurgood Marshall's legacy well, but he is too dark for the role & historically, it matters. — Maura from The Chai (@maurachanz) June 22, 2017

My, my. Thurgood Marshall was light skinned. I'm not sure why an actor who is darker is playing the role of Thurgood. pic.twitter.com/bR6V9wTGW5 — Lord Rach (@RachaeltheLord) June 22, 2017

Colorism had a big role to play in Thurgood Marshall's life. Casting Chadwick erases that narrative entirely. — Mike Tré (@TheMikeTre) June 22, 2017

I'm sorry. Why does this start out with a darkskin Thurgood Marshall performing karate on some rednecks? https://t.co/jB2DhWhl7p — B.I.G.K.E.V. (@indiKEV) June 22, 2017

Since Chad Boseman playing Thurgood Marshall lets just get Viola Davis to play Lena Horne. — Professor JS Lupin (@neia_the_libra) June 22, 2017

#UnpopularOpinion As Nina Simone's dark skin was integral to her experiences, Thurgood Marshall's light skin was to his. Access, for one. pic.twitter.com/tPn6qOYyiO — Only4RM (@Only4RM) June 22, 2017

Look at Thurgood Marshall, y'all. This man does not become the first black supreme court justice if he's dark-skinned. It does not happen. pic.twitter.com/vHeXAtUcJ6 — Kimberly N. Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) June 22, 2017

Even Chadwick Boseman thought it was a little weird that he was cast at first:

Chadwick Boseman on playing Thurgood Marshall and oh his skin complexion pic.twitter.com/NqEsXKgakg — Intellectual Killah (@IAmPhillyC) June 23, 2017

We will hold off on our opinion until we see the movie.

