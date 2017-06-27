Jamie Foxx Reveals The Inspiration Behind His Gangster Character In ‘Baby Driver’

Your browser does not support iframes.

Car chases, witty banter and an epic soundtrack makes Baby Driver one of the best movies you’ll see this summer.

I sat down with the stars of the film, Jamie Foxx, Ansel Elgort, and Jon Hamm, to learn more about how they crafted their edgy characters. Jamie based his character, Bats, off of real-life people. “I have two faces to my career…when I go back to the crib I got real dudes…no social security numbers-type guys,” Foxx explained. Bats’ is “a couple of dudes that I know…they don’t believes in consequences.” All of the characters in Baby Driver live on the wild side of life.

Watch Foxx and the rest of the cast in the video above. Baby Driver hits theaters tomorrow.

