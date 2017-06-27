Sounds of Summer: 12 R&B and Hip-Hop Albums That Will Define Summer 2017

Natelegé Whaley

Summer is here! Get ready for the beach, barbecues, good times in the sun with friends and, of course, music. This year, the sound of summer 2017 will be shaped by a number of albums. R&B songstress SZA and hip-hop’s biggest curator, DJ Khaled, have already stirred some of the biggest buzz. Veteran artists, like Jay-Z, are making a grand return. Young but established acts, like Vince Staples, will continue to build a distinct catalogue. Long, hot sunny days are ahead, and many albums will be your soundtrack.

Here are the sounds likely to take over your eardrums in summer 2017.

June

1. TLC, TLC

TLC has been on a 15-year-long hiatus since their last record 3D and the death of their beloved Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes in 2012. The ladies will return with their self-titled album on June 30.

‪Pre-order our new album on @itunes and get "Haters" with your purchase! Link in bio! #noscrubsNOHATERS @applemusic ‬ A post shared by TLC (@officialtlc) on May 5, 2017 at 9:18am PDT

2. Jay-Z, 4:44

Jay-Z began teasing his latest album in early June with mysterious ads and a video starring Mahershala Ali, Danny Glover and Lupita Nyong’o. Four years after Magna Carta: Holy Grail, Jigga will be back to school the game with 4:44 on June 30.

#JAYZ ‘4:44’ Sprint.TIDAL.com #TIDALXSprint #444 A post shared by TIDAL (@tidal) on Jun 18, 2017 at 6:32pm PDT

July

3. Wizkid, Sounds From the Other Side

Nigerian super-star Wizkid is bringing his fusions of afro-beat, reggae, and hip-hop to the world after signing with RCA and Sony International in March. His first album on the imprint, Sounds From the Other Side, arrives July 14.

Best guys!! 🔊🔊 A post shared by Wizkid (@wizkidayo) on Jun 5, 2017 at 1:23pm PDT

4. Aminé, Good for You

Rapper Aminé, who recently appeared on XXL’s Freshmen 10 cover, is dropping his debut LP Good for You on July 28. In the meantime, check out the newcomer’s 2015 EP Calling Brio.

Good For You, my debut album. July 28th. A post shared by Aminé (@heyamine) on Jun 22, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT

TBA

5. Nas, Untitled

Nas is reportedly wrapping up his follow-up to 2012’s Life Is Good. The Queens legend emcee, who has been sharing photos from the studio on Instagram, told the New York Times in early June, “We coming this summer, baby.” So I guess we should prepare.

A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on Jun 7, 2017 at 7:40pm PDT

What’s Out Now

6. SZA, CTRL

The first lady of Top Dawg Entertainment, released her highly-anticipated debut album CTRL on June 9. The singer revealed the skeletons in her closet and was honest as ever on the latest project, which chronicles her 20-something ups and downs.

Ctrl 6.9.17 A post shared by SZA (@sza) on May 25, 2017 at 5:08pm PDT

7. DJ Khaled, Grateful

Producer DJ Khaled dropped off several made-for-summer vibes ahead of Grateful, including Rihanna and Bryson Tiller’s “Wild Things.” The compilation is out now.

8. 2 Chainz, Pretty Girls Love Trap Music

Trap anthems abound on 2 Chainz’s latest effort, which features Nicki Minaj, Drake, Gucci Mane, and Swae Lee. Some stand out tracks include “4 AM,” featuring Travis Scott; and “It’s a Vibe” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songz and Jhene Aiko.

Pretty Girls Like Trap Music A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Jun 7, 2017 at 2:36pm PDT

9. Young Thug, Beautiful Thugger Girls

After making his claim to fame with consistent mixtapes and notable singles like 2014’s “Lifestyle,” Atlanta’s own Young Thug, finally delivered his debut Beautiful Thugger Girls on June 16.

16th.. A post shared by ""JEFFERY"" (@thuggerthugger1) on Jun 13, 2017 at 1:02pm PDT

10. Big Boi, Boomiverse

Big Boi released Boomiverse — five years after dropping his solo opus Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors. The rapper told Billboard in May, the existentially-themed album is “a play off of the Big Bang Theory, where everything starts.”

Give That Special Man in your Life , The Gift That Keeps on Giving " Boomiverse " thank me later 👊🏽💥 #Boomiverse #FathersDay A post shared by Big Boi (@therealbigboi) on Jun 17, 2017 at 6:55pm PDT

11. H.E.R., Vol 2.

The singer known as H.E.R. has maintained her mystery in her album art, but her voice is gaining more ears with the release of her second self-titled project Vol. 2.

12. Vince Staples, Big Fish Theory

Long Beach, California-native Vince Staples promised to “serve the bass” on his sophomore effort Big Fish Theory. The album certainly delivers.

5.19.17 12AM A post shared by @vincestaples on May 14, 2017 at 3:19pm PDT

Also On 97.9 The Beat: