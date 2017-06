FIRST LOOK: Does Tony Stark Get His Arc Reactor Back In Avengers Infinity War? [Exclusive Photos]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Avengers Infinity War has started filming in Atlanta, and we’ve got some exclusive photos from the set with some of your Favorite actors from the Marvel series. During our sneak peak on set, we watched Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) Benedict Cumberbatch (Dr. Strange), and Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) prep for a fight scene, but we aren’t quite sure who they are fighting. Marvel’s Avengers Infinity War is set to hit theaters May 4th, 2018. For now check out some of our exclusive photos below…

