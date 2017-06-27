Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

T.I. Spazzes Out When Tiny Records Their Daughter Taking A Bath

Tiny responds.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

925 Scales Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Hosted By T.I.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

T.I. is already showing what kind of father he’ll be to daughter Heiress Diana Harris. His kid with Tameka “Tiny” Harris was enjoying a fun-filled bubble bath with mamma, when Tiny decided to take footage of the occasion. She posted it on Instagram and Tip felt some type of way.

He wrote, “Will you cove[r] my baby up & put some clothes on her please?!?!?”

With Tip all in her comments section, Tiny replied, “She is a baby… none of her bottom half of her body is showing & she don’t have [poop emoji] to show on top. Spare me with the extraness it’s unnecessary.”

#PressPlay: Why #Tiny playing with #TI like that? 😂 #DaddyDuties #MommyDuties

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

Talk about overprotective…especially for a baby that has their own Instagram page. Ever since their daughter was born in March of last year, the photo ops have been non-stop.

What do you think of T.I.’s comments? Too much or get that child off camera! 

 

 

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading T.I. Spazzes Out When Tiny Records Their Daughter Taking A Bath

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jordan Peele
Drake’s ‘Get Out’ Parody as Steph Curry is…
 1 hour ago
06.27.17
T.I. Spazzes Out When Tiny Records Their Daughter…
 4 hours ago
06.27.17
Meek Mill’s Crew Allegedly Warned Safaree Before He…
 5 hours ago
06.27.17
2015 MTV Video Music Awards
Nicki Minaj performed at NBA Awards 2017
 7 hours ago
06.27.17
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
Migos Vs. Joe Budden: Somebody Almost Got Knocked…
 21 hours ago
06.26.17
Beyoncé And Jay-Z’s Twins Reportedly Came Home
 23 hours ago
06.26.17
Kodak Black Tries To Explain His ‘I Don’t…
 24 hours ago
06.26.17
2017 BET Awards - Roaming Show
Which Was Your Favorite 2017 BET Awards Performance?
 1 day ago
06.26.17
Black College Professor Fired After Comments She Made…
 1 day ago
06.26.17
Watch: Chris Brown Almost Came To Blows With…
 1 day ago
06.26.17
BACARDI Presents The BACARDI UNTAMABLE HOUSE PARTY
Meek Mill Drops ‘YBA’ [Video]
 1 day ago
06.26.17
Lil Kim Plastic Surgery
Lil Kim’s Camp Involved In Robbery Over $20K…
 1 day ago
06.26.17
Meek Mill Responds To Safaree After BET Awards…
 1 day ago
06.26.17
Remy Ma Couldn’t Help But Fire A Shot…
 2 days ago
06.25.17
Twitter Is LIVING For That New Edition Performance…
 2 days ago
06.26.17
‘Power’ Recap: Ghost’s Fall From Glory Is Karmic…
 2 days ago
06.26.17
photos