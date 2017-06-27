T.I. Spazzes Out When Tiny Records Their Daughter Taking A Bath

He wrote, “Will you cove[r] my baby up & put some clothes on her please?!?!?”
With Tip all in her comments section, Tiny replied, “She is a baby… none of her bottom half of her body is showing & she don’t have [poop emoji] to show on top. Spare me with the extraness it’s unnecessary.”
Talk about overprotective…especially for a baby that has their own Instagram page. Ever since their daughter was born in March of last year, the photo ops have been non-stop.
What do you think of T.I.’s comments? Too much or get that child off camera!
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
3 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 3
2. Bishop Eddie Long, 632 of 3
3. Roy Innis, 823 of 3
comments – Add Yours