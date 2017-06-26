Entertainment News
Black College Professor Fired After Comments She Made On Fox News

Really?

Wooden Chairs In Classroom

Lisa Durden, who was an adjunct professor at Essex County College in New Jersey, appeared on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight to discuss an exclusively Black Memorial Day event, hosted by a Black Lives Matter group. Unfortunately, after her appearance, Durden was fired from her job.

When giving her opinion on the Black Memorial Day event, Durden told Carlson, “You White people are angry because you couldn’t use your White privilege card to get invited to the Black Lives Matter all Black, Memorial Day celebration. This particular day, they said stay your asses out. We want to celebrate today. We don’t want anybody going against us today.”

Tucker Carlson was obviously upset, calling Durden “sick.” Watch the clip below.

The show aired on June 6 and Essex County College suspended Durden with pay two days later, according to The Grio. Durden discussed the matter during a public meeting with school officials on Tuesday, June 20 — she was later fired. Durden told NJ.com that she was disappointed by the schools actions. Though she’s received support from some staff and students, she compared her experience to blaming a rape victim.

President of Essex County College, Anthony Munroe (who’s Black), said “I fully believe that institutions of higher learning must provide a safe space for students to explore, discuss and debate, not only academic philosophies, but the harder issues related to living harmoniously and growing together in our communities and as a country.” He continued, “The character of this institution mandates that we embrace diversity, inclusion, and unity. Racism cannot be fought with more racism.”

Durden and her attorney are deciding if they’ll take legal action. We’ll keep you updated.

 

