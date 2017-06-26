Entertainment News
Watch: Chris Brown Almost Came To Blows With Migos At BET After-Party

Things got real this awards show weekend.

97.9 The Beat Staff
2017 BET Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty


Tensions were running high during BET Awards weekend. Remy Ma once again gave Nicki Minaj a dragging, Safaree couldn’t catch a break from Meek Mill‘s crew, and Migos allegedly came close to fighting — more than once. After an awkwardly hostile pre-show interview with Joe Budden, the popular rap group found themselves in the middle of even more drama. According to TMZ, they had a run-in with Chris Brown at an after-party and cops were called.

Sources say Brown had just premiered a new music video with Future at an after-party when Migos walked into the venue. Migos came face-to-face with Brown’s crew and things quickly escalated. Witnesses told TMZ that one of Chris’s folks pushed Quavo and one of Migos’s guys jumped in only to get punched. Chris got in his car while all of this was going on — probably to avoid more legal trouble. However, sources say Migos and some friends went after Chris and surrounded the car. It’s not certain what happened after this, but in the end, Chris was able to leave without anyone getting hurt. Cops showed up to the scene — after everyone left.

You can watch some footage of the incident below (although the camera-person clearly wasn’t prioritizing a steady hand).


Also, some footage of the aftermath:

 

