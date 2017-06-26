Entertainment News
Beyoncé And Jay-Z’s Twins Reportedly Came Home

...to a fancy smancy estate.

The Knowles-Carter kingdom is undoubtedly filled with celebration right now. After reportedly undergoing medical treatment at the hospital, Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s twin babies are finally home.

As reported earlier, the new additions to the family were born prematurely. They were placed under lights for jaundice treatment. Now, all seems to be well, as the twins are home with mom and dad at their Malibu estate. According to TMZ, they were released from UCLA Medical Center toward the end of last week. The boy and girl now join Blue Ivy and the royal family at their $400,000-a-month residence. The Knowles-Carter squad is said to be spending the summer at the estate, which is complete with jetliner views of the pacific. Beyoncé and Jigga continue their search for a permanent L.A. home.

The names of the twins have yet to be released, but we’ll keep you updated. Congrats to the Carter family!

Beyoncé And Jay-Z's Twins Reportedly Came Home
