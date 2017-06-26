Meek Mill Drops ‘YBA’ [Video]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
New music from Meek Mill. Check out the video above to ‘YBA’ (Young Black American). What do you think DFW?
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Leaders of The New Wave of Hip Hop Music
10 photos Launch gallery
Leaders of The New Wave of Hip Hop Music
1. NBA YoungboySource:Instagram 1 of 10
2. Kodak BlackSource:Instagram 2 of 10
3. Famous DexSource:Instagram 3 of 10
4. Lil Uzi VertSource:Instagram 4 of 10
5. Lil YachtySource:Instagram 5 of 10
6. 21 SavageSource:Instagram 6 of 10
7. Tee GrizzleySource:Getty 7 of 10
8. MigosSource:Jose Estrada 8 of 10
9. A Boogie Wit Da HoodieSource:Instagram 9 of 10
10. Chance The RapperSource:Getty 10 of 10
comments – Add Yours