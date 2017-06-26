Remy Ma Couldn’t Help But Fire A Shot At Nicki Minaj After Winning Best Female Hip Hop Artist At The BET Awards

She had some words for her fellow MC in her acceptance speech.

Bella Ramalho
Remy Ma left many people speechless when she took home the award for Best Female Hip Hop Artist at the BET Awards on Sunday night, but she had her words picked out very carefully. The first thing she said when taking the stage to accept her award was aimed directly at Nicki Minaj: “Are you dumb?”

After firing off the first line of her diss track against the Queen Barb — a not-so-subliminal shot — Remy went on to more positive thoughts, including talking about the power of second chances and thanking those who stood by her, including her husband Papoose.

She ended her speech with a few bars, once again, aimed at Nicki: “Ya’ll b*tches got fat while we starved,” she began. “Shots in your ass, pads in your bras. Ya’ll some liars, there ain’t no facts in your songs, and yeah that crown is coming back to the Bronx.”

See the petty mess below:

As for Twitter, folks were divided over the win. Many celebrated Remy’s indisputable come up:

Others are still strictly Team Nicki:

Whatever side you’re on, it’s hard to not be excited about what this means for the future of Nicki and Remy’s beef.

photos