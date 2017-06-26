Entertainment News
Meek Mill Responds To Safaree After BET Awards Brawl

See what the rapper had to say about the fight.

97.9 The Beat Staff
MMG And Rick Ross Visit BET's '106 & Park'

Source: John Ricard / Getty

It was litty in Los Angeles over the weekend for the 2017 BET Awards. Just before the big show, things got real between Nicki Minaj‘s exes, Meek Mill and Safaree. The two have been going back and forth in media ever since Safaree was jumped in front of DJ Khaled’s party on a Saturday.

After SB took to social media to blame Meek for the ordeal, Meek clapped back at the artist while leaving the District in Beverly Hills, telling TMZ,  “I got my hittas with me. I aint coming close to no cameras.”

As for whether or not he had something to do with Safaree’s fight, Meek said, “If I ain’t got no love for him, I ain’t putting no gloves on ’em (his hands). I don’t fight one-on-one, I’m a boss. I’m a don, I don’t even know how they got us confused with that type of stuff man.”

Sorry Meek, but the Internet believes you were behind the brawl. It doesn’t help that the rapper has a reputation for being petty. Luckily, Nicki didn’t attend this year’s award show.

See what else the Philly emcee had to say about the altercation here.

Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj

Nicki & Meek Mill's Most Awkward But Loving Moments

meek mill , Safaree

