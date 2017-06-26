DFW
Lil Kim’s Camp Involved In Robbery Over $20K At BET Awards

farlinave
Lil Kim Plastic Surgery

Source: Prince Williams/Jim Smeal / Getty

According to TMZ, while Lil Kim was in LA for the BET Awards, she rented a house. Upon arriving, Kim didn’t like what she saw and demanded her money back. The renter refused. Later on, some goons, reportedly from Lil Kim’s camp, came back demanding the deposit for the house (which was a cool $20K). And they got it. The robbers also went as far as to slash the property owner’s tires. Now that’s beef… and we all know the BK mama don’t play.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

2017 BET Awards - Red Carpet

2017 BET Awards: A Black Family Reunion With A Red Carpet

2017 BET Awards: A Black Family Reunion With A Red Carpet

2017 BET Awards: A Black Family Reunion With A Red Carpet

lil' kim , Robbery , TM

photos