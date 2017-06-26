Lil Kim’s Camp Involved In Robbery Over $20K At BET Awards

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

According to TMZ, while Lil Kim was in LA for the BET Awards, she rented a house. Upon arriving, Kim didn’t like what she saw and demanded her money back. The renter refused. Later on, some goons, reportedly from Lil Kim’s camp, came back demanding the deposit for the house (which was a cool $20K). And they got it. The robbers also went as far as to slash the property owner’s tires. Now that’s beef… and we all know the BK mama don’t play.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)