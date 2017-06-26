Beef In Arlington: 19 Year Old Gets Killed

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

A 19 year old male, who has been identified as Dylan Spaid, was killed this weekend (Sunday) in Arlington, TX.

Police are still trying to find the suspect, who reportedly drove off after firing at the young man. The Dallas News mentioned that there was a girl who was with the 19 year old who suffered a few bruises from the accident, but is in stable condition.

The suspect was said to be have driving a black sedan, which may have been traveling with 2 people. The incident is said to have started over road rage.

Looking for homicide suspect that shot & killed motorist on eastbound IH 20/Matlock around 6 pm today. Suspects in black 4-dr sedan. pic.twitter.com/0pJ0om3Jws — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) June 26, 2017

