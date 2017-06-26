Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Welp: Twitter Is Roasting BET Awards Host Leslie Jones’ ‘Mom Jokes’

A for effort, though.

Bella Ramalho
Leave a comment

2017 BET Awards 'PRE' - Arrivals

Source: Lucianna Faraone Coccia / Getty


Leslie Jones is hosting tonight’s BET Awards, and so far Twitter has not been kind. The Ghostbusters star blazed onto the stage and immediately let it be known that she’s pretty out of touch with today’s rap culture. There were jokes about Lil Yachty (“don’t you want a big yachty?”), her knee brace and the fact that she’s turning 50 this year, making her older than just about everyone in the crowd. As much as fans want Leslie to win, the “mom jokes” were hard to ignore. Check out some reactions on Twitter:

 

https://twitter.com/TheyCallMeJu_/status/879136484078563328

https://twitter.com/SportsUnicorn/status/879136362947117057

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Welp: Twitter Is Roasting BET Awards Host Leslie Jones’ ‘Mom Jokes’

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Chance The Rapper Makes A Promise To Be…
 5 hours ago
06.25.17
Xscape Shut It Down In Every Possible Way…
 5 hours ago
06.25.17
Welp: Twitter Is Roasting BET Awards Host Leslie…
 7 hours ago
06.25.17
Lamar Odom Responds to Stephen A. Smith’s Joke…
 14 hours ago
06.25.17
We Predict The Big Winners Of The 2017…
 2 days ago
06.25.17
Tina Lawson Posts The Sweetest Happy Birthday Message…
 2 days ago
06.24.17
New Footage Shows Safaree Samuels Being Attacked By…
 2 days ago
06.24.17
Chicago White Sox v Toronto Blue Jays
Actor Charlie Sheen Is Being Sued For Exposing…
 2 days ago
06.24.17
Safaree and Nicki Minaj
WATCH: Safaree Nicki Minaj's Ex Get Jumped By…
 2 days ago
06.24.17
Imaj
Dallas R&B Crooner Imaj Drops Visuals for Dead…
 2 days ago
06.23.17
Chance The Rapper Publicly Apologized To Dr. Dre
 2 days ago
06.23.17
Halle Berry Is Tired Of Hearing Black Lives…
 2 days ago
06.23.17
Journalist Kevin Powell Files Lawsuit Against ‘All Eyez…
 3 days ago
06.23.17
T-Boz And Chilli Responds To L.A. Reid Sexual…
 3 days ago
06.23.17
Mark Wahlberg Talks Being An Action Hero In…
 3 days ago
06.23.17
LOL: John Singleton Compares ‘All Eyez On Me’…
 3 days ago
06.23.17
photos