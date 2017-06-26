Xscape Shut It Down In Every Possible Way At The BET Awards

Bella Ramalho

Xscape is back like they never left. The iconic 1990s female R&B group made a triumphant return to the stage during the 2017 BET Awards, and the women made the moment count.

LaTocha Scott, Tamika Scott, Tameka Harris, and Kandi Burruss took the stage to remind us exactly why we fell in love with them all those years ago. The audience at the show — and at home — were on their feet from start to finish and Twitter was lit. T.I., where ya at?

See a clip from the performance below:

So ready for Essence Fest. #Xscape absolutely slayed that stage tonight. Vocals baby!!🙌🙌🙌 #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/iOKQVsiyYB — Makho Ndlovu (@makhondlovu) June 26, 2017

Twitter couldn’t contain their excitement:

AGELESS….

.XSCAPE….BET AWARDS — Wanda Jennings (@wjenn69782) June 26, 2017

I love xscape lol I'm so old 😍😍😍 — S.I.P Grandma/Auntie (@_Scorpio90) June 26, 2017

Who can I run too….when I need love…#Xscape Yes!!! Just Kick It! Kick off ur shoes and relax ur feet! #BETAwards Giving me life!!! pic.twitter.com/okywx6rguV — AngeliqueBoz Designs (@Im2Fab4Cancer) June 26, 2017

When is the tour and where do I send my coins? This Xscape reunion needs to happen ASAP… @Kandi @TinyMajorMama pic.twitter.com/Agh28uZDPm — Khal Draghoe (@brownandbella) June 26, 2017

We can’t wait for these ladies to go on tour.

