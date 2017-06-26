Xscape Shut It Down In Every Possible Way At The BET Awards

Xscape Shut It Down In Every Possible Way At The BET Awards

The performance had the entire audience in their feelings.

Xscape In Chicago

Xscape is back like they never left. The iconic 1990s female R&B group made a triumphant return to the stage during the 2017 BET Awards, and the women made the moment count.

LaTocha ScottTamika ScottTameka Harris, and Kandi Burruss took the stage to remind us exactly why we fell in love with them all those years ago. The audience at the show — and at home — were on their feet from start to finish and Twitter was lit. T.I., where ya at?

See a clip from the performance below:

Twitter couldn’t contain their excitement:

We can’t wait for these ladies to go on tour.

 

 

