New Footage Shows Safaree Samuels Being Attacked By Meek Mill’s Entourage

97.9 The Beat Staff
Safaree

What happens when two of Nicki Minaj‘s exes pull up to the same party at the same time? All hell breaks loose, of course.

Safaree Samuels and Meek Mill ran in to each other Friday night at a pre-BET Awards party hosted by DJ Khaled and immediately, fists started flying. Prior to the video footage being released, Safaree released a video to let the ‘gram know exactly what happened.

“Meek, you are the biggest pussy on this planet,” Safaree says to his enemy on camera. “You saw me. You ain’t do shit. You got your n—-as to jump me. One-on-one, you can’t f–k with me. So that’s why you had to do that. N—-as caught me from the back. N—-as caught me from the side. All that.”

Of course, it didn’t take long for a video to makes it way online. In the footage, Safaree is outside greeting friends when Meek hops out of an SUV and the two make eye contact. Seconds later, two men down with Meek’s crew run up and start swinging on Safaree and he flees the scene. Roll that beautiful bean footage!

Meanwhile, Meek’s latest Instagram posts suggest he’s completely unbothered by the situation and is

“focused on the music.”

“I wish I would pay attention to these homeless n#%gas,” he captioned a picture of himself as followers flood his comment section with L’s.

Jesus, take the wheel! 😫
SOURCE: The Shade Room | IMAGE CREDIT: Splash

Continue reading New Footage Shows Safaree Samuels Being Attacked By Meek Mill's Entourage

photos