Safaree Gets Attacked By Meek Mill’s Crew At Pre-BET Awards Party [VIDEO]

With the BET Awards this weekend, lots of people end up in the same spaces when maybe they shouldn’t be. Like Meek Mill and Safaree, for instance. As TMZ reported, video shows that when Safaree first arrived at DJ Khaled‘s pre-BET Awards shindig, he was chilling on the sidewalk, greeting other people who had just arrived, and essentially minding his own business.

Then, Meek Mill pulls up in a black car and gets out. Just as that happened, a bunch of guys affiliated with him descended on Safaree and attacked him. He runs across the street and fends them off, fielding a few hits in the process. The whole thing seems absolutely wild, and Safaree responded afterwards with fighting words in a video he posted. Safaree accused Meek of being a few things for having his friends jump him, rather than dealing with him one on one. Now, Safaree wants to deal with it mano a mano. “Meet me anywhere one on one,” he challenges him.

Where does all this stem from, exactly? The obvious answer is relationship with a certain someone they have in common: Nick Minaj. Check out the video above to see the whole wild exchange for yourself.