Radio One Exclusives
Home > Uncategorized

Trinidad Cardona “Jennifer” [NEW MUSIC]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment


Trinidad Cardona‘s 80s and 90s R&B influences are evident in the first few seconds of “Jennifer.” He comes in with a signature melodic 90s wail for the song’s subject, until he flips the song onto its trap side with a few bars, even switching it up and hitting us with a little bit of Spanish tongue!

The 17-year-old singer/rapper’s song went viral, racking up 10 million YouTube views and counting in 90 days. Check out this player above to hear the song!

RELATED: Black Tony Landed A Feature In 2 Chainz & Travis Scott’s “4 AM!” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: R.LUM.R “Frustrated” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Kendrick Lamar’s “DNA” Delivers Surprise From Don Cheadle [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Trinidad Cardona “Jennifer” [NEW MUSIC]

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Imaj
Dallas R&B Crooner Imaj Drops Visuals for Dead…
 9 hours ago
06.23.17
Chance The Rapper Publicly Apologized To Dr. Dre
 9 hours ago
06.23.17
Halle Berry Is Tired Of Hearing Black Lives…
 10 hours ago
06.23.17
Journalist Kevin Powell Files Lawsuit Against ‘All Eyez…
 10 hours ago
06.23.17
T-Boz And Chilli Responds To L.A. Reid Sexual…
 11 hours ago
06.23.17
Mark Wahlberg Talks Being An Action Hero In…
 12 hours ago
06.23.17
LOL: John Singleton Compares ‘All Eyez On Me’…
 15 hours ago
06.23.17
2016 BET Experience
New Video: 2 Chainz “Trap Check”
 18 hours ago
06.23.17
SMH: Bill Cosby Has The Audacity To Go…
 1 day ago
06.22.17
Remy Ma Is Planning To Help Women With…
 1 day ago
06.22.17
It’s Lit! Summer 2017 Movies You Have To…
 1 day ago
06.22.17
Cedric Yarbrough Said Mariah Carey Was ‘Borderline Abusive’…
 2 days ago
06.22.17
Jerrod Carmichael Dishes On Michael Bay, Jay-Z And…
 2 days ago
06.22.17
State Of Mind Assets
Drake Premieres New Song ‘Signs’ During Louis Vuitton…
 2 days ago
06.22.17
A$AP Rocky Has Some Advice For Aspiring Artists
 2 days ago
06.22.17
Naturi Naughton’s Mom-To-Be Glow Has Us Swoonin’
 2 days ago
06.22.17
photos