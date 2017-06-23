Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

T-Boz And Chilli Responds To L.A. Reid Sexual Harassment Allegations

They never hold back.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

2013 American Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: C Flanigan / Getty


As TLC preps for their self-titled fifth studio album, the two members are taking the time to reflect on their careers. They dished on the past and the present in a new Billboard magazine story. One of the more surprising moments came when L.A. Reid‘s name was mentioned.

The big time industry exec first signed the group in the early 1990s. Now, he’s up for questions since he was accused of sexual harassment recently. These allegations were supposedly the reasons he stepped down from his position as chairman of Epic Records. When the allegations were brought up, T-Boz told Billboard, “I hear more people are coming out saying stuff,” while Chilli buries her face in her hands. T-Boz continues, “I was surprised he was fired, but [the accusations] didn’t come as a surprise. I don’t wish him anything ill. But surprised? No.”

Other industry insiders could have had an idea of Reid’s alleged misconduct as well. One of Reid’s assistants said through her lawyer that other Epic executives didn’t take action after repeated harassment complaints.

TLC didn’t give anymore of their thoughts on the situation, but if you want updates on their comeback, you can check out their full Billboard feature here.

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading T-Boz And Chilli Responds To L.A. Reid Sexual Harassment Allegations

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Imaj
Dallas R&B Crooner Imaj Drops Visuals for Dead…
 7 hours ago
06.23.17
Chance The Rapper Publicly Apologized To Dr. Dre
 7 hours ago
06.23.17
Halle Berry Is Tired Of Hearing Black Lives…
 8 hours ago
06.23.17
Journalist Kevin Powell Files Lawsuit Against ‘All Eyez…
 8 hours ago
06.23.17
T-Boz And Chilli Responds To L.A. Reid Sexual…
 9 hours ago
06.23.17
Mark Wahlberg Talks Being An Action Hero In…
 10 hours ago
06.23.17
LOL: John Singleton Compares ‘All Eyez On Me’…
 13 hours ago
06.23.17
2016 BET Experience
New Video: 2 Chainz “Trap Check”
 16 hours ago
06.23.17
SMH: Bill Cosby Has The Audacity To Go…
 1 day ago
06.22.17
Remy Ma Is Planning To Help Women With…
 1 day ago
06.22.17
It’s Lit! Summer 2017 Movies You Have To…
 1 day ago
06.22.17
Cedric Yarbrough Said Mariah Carey Was ‘Borderline Abusive’…
 1 day ago
06.22.17
Jerrod Carmichael Dishes On Michael Bay, Jay-Z And…
 1 day ago
06.22.17
State Of Mind Assets
Drake Premieres New Song ‘Signs’ During Louis Vuitton…
 1 day ago
06.22.17
A$AP Rocky Has Some Advice For Aspiring Artists
 2 days ago
06.22.17
Naturi Naughton’s Mom-To-Be Glow Has Us Swoonin’
 2 days ago
06.22.17
photos