Journalist Kevin Powell Files Lawsuit Against ‘All Eyez On Me’

This movie just can't catch a break.

97.9 The Beat Staff
The heat against All Eyez on Me continues, this time with a lawsuit. Journalist and activist Kevin Powell says the movie used bits of his interviews with 2Pac without his permission.

Powell wrote a series of articles for VIBE back in the mid ’90s chronicling 2Pac’s major influences. They explored ‘Pac’s ties to his mother, who was a Black Panther, and ties to the so-called gangsta rap movement. According to Powell’s suit, All Eyez on Me‘s executive producer L.T. Hutton did an interview just this month revealing that he looked at “all of the interviews” of 2Pac to create the movie.

Powell argues that after seeing the movie, he recognized many similarities to his articles. One example involves a character in the movie named Nigel, who Powell believes is based on a real guy named Haitian Jack. Powell said details of Nigel’s relationship to ‘Pac could only have come from his articles. Powell even believes Hill Harper’s character in the movie, who is a journalist, was modeled after himself. He interviewed ‘Pac in prison just like Powell did.

Powell is aiming big with his lawsuit. He wants the judge to immediately block the film from playing in theaters and he wants a slice of the profits the film has already earned.

Talk about taking it to a whole other level. We’ll keep you updated as the case continues.

 

