LOL: John Singleton Compares ‘All Eyez On Me’ To The Awful Aaliyah Biopic

In case you didn't know, he's never going to support this film.

68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

If you thought John Singleton was done trashing the new 2Pac biopic, think again.

After insinuating on The Breakfast Club that he wasn’t going to watch All Eyez on Me, it seems like Singleton had to see for himself just how bad the filmmakers messed up. In an interview with Big Tigger, he said, “That debacle. They just made a movie. They didn’t think of it as a cultural event…something that affected our generation…so that’s why I’m really upset.”

The Baby Boy director then addressed the creatives behind All Eyez on Me clowning his name during their press tour. “And then these cats get on the radio, they start disparaging my name and people start listening to them as if everything that I’ve done has not been official. You gonna listen to them over me? And they ain’t never made no movies.”

Finally, in a vicious proclamation, Singleton said the movie was worse than a certain 2014 Lifetime catastrophe. “They made the Aaliyah version of ‘Pac,” he said. “Worse than that.”

You heard it from him. You can watch his full statements below.


 

photos