Dallas R&B Crooner Imaj Drops Visuals for Dead Presidents

We’ve been hearing fire coming from up-and-comer Imaj lately, and now the DFW representer has visuals to go along with one of those tracks. The video just dropped for “Dead Presidents”.
Check out the video for ‘Dead Presidents’ and snapshots of recent events with 97-9 The Beat featuring Imaj below!
