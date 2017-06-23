Music Videos
Home > Music Videos

Dallas R&B Crooner Imaj Drops Visuals for Dead Presidents

Michael Gonzalez, BlackAmericaWeb.com
Leave a comment

We’ve been hearing fire coming from up-and-comer Imaj lately, and now the DFW representer has visuals to go along with one of those tracks. The video just dropped for “Dead Presidents”.

Check out the video for ‘Dead Presidents’ and snapshots of recent events with 97-9 The Beat featuring Imaj below!

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Dallas R&B Crooner Imaj Drops Visuals for Dead Presidents

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Imaj
Dallas R&B Crooner Imaj Drops Visuals for Dead…
 19 mins ago
06.23.17
2016 BET Experience
New Video: 2 Chainz “Trap Check”
 10 hours ago
06.23.17
SMH: Bill Cosby Has The Audacity To Go…
 1 day ago
06.22.17
Remy Ma Is Planning To Help Women With…
 1 day ago
06.22.17
It’s Lit! Summer 2017 Movies You Have To…
 1 day ago
06.22.17
Cedric Yarbrough Said Mariah Carey Was ‘Borderline Abusive’…
 1 day ago
06.22.17
Jerrod Carmichael Dishes On Michael Bay, Jay-Z And…
 1 day ago
06.22.17
State Of Mind Assets
Drake Premieres New Song ‘Signs’ During Louis Vuitton…
 1 day ago
06.22.17
A$AP Rocky Has Some Advice For Aspiring Artists
 1 day ago
06.22.17
Naturi Naughton’s Mom-To-Be Glow Has Us Swoonin’
 1 day ago
06.22.17
Terrence Howard Thought He Could Avoid Paying Spousal…
 1 day ago
06.22.17
Rihanna Gives A Fan The Best Advice About…
 1 day ago
06.22.17
Bill Cosby On Trial On Three Aggravated Sexual Assault Charges
Two Not Guilty Hold Outs Saved Bill Cosby…
 1 day ago
06.22.17
HOT 97 Summer Jam 2017
Here’s Why Chris Brown Won’t Attend A Batterer…
 1 day ago
06.22.17
Digital Underground’s Shock G Arrested In Wisconsin
 2 days ago
06.21.17
Twitter Reacts To Kim Saying Her Bikini Pics…
 2 days ago
06.21.17
photos