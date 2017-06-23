Sounds of Summer: Seven of DJ Khaled’s Best Hot Weather Bangers

Natelegé Whaley

Today, DJ Khaled is ushering in another summer with his tenth studio album

Grateful

. Asahd, Khaled’s baby son, is the executive producer of the forthcoming release, which features A-list musicians. Before the release, Khaled rolled out Beyoncé and Jay Z’s “Shining,” “I’m the One” featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, and Quavo; and the Rihanna and Bryson Tiller duet “Wild Thoughts.”

All of these tracks are top contenders for the song of the summer, but Khaled has always had an ear for music that makes this season pop. Since his 2006 debut Listennn… the Album, he’s consistently been behind some of hip-hop’s biggest collaborations. With the arrival of Grateful, let’s take a look back at Khaled’s biggest warm weather hits from the past decade.

“We Takin’ Over”

“We Takin’ Over” features T.I., Rick Ross, Fat Joe, Birdman, and Lil Wayne, flexing about money, power, and respect they now claim since they’ve become famous. Akon makes the 2007 track complete with his powerful vocals on the hook.

“I’m So Hood”

That same year, Khaled enlisted his fellow Floridians — T-Pain, Plies, Rick Ross, and Trick Daddy -— to celebrate their Sunshine State. With “I’m So Hood,” the collaborators honor the blocks that raised them.

“All I Do Is Win”

T-Pain’s passionate hook on 2010’s “All I Do Is Win” directed everyone’s hands to go up and down when this track played. Khaled continued with his boys club-themed records bringing T-Pain, Ludacris, Snoop Dogg, and Rick Ross together to spit their winners circle lyrics.

“I’m on One”

“I’m on One” featuring Drake, Rick Ross, and Lil Wayne, became one of DJ Khaled’s highest-charting hits in 2011. The self-indulgent cut peaked at no. 1 on the Billboard Hip-Hop/R&B airplay charts by July 2011.

“No New Friends”

Two years after the hit “I’m on One,” Khaled brought the chart-topping trio — Drake, Rick Ross, and Lil Wayne — back together for “No New Friends.” The summer 2013 jam was an ode to staying loyal to your roots after you’ve reached the height of success.

“Hold You Down”

New school R&B crooners August Alsina, Chris Brown, Jeremih, and Future teamed up for the love song “Hold You Down.” The track became another no. 1 R&B record for Khaled in 2014.

“For Free”

Sex has a cost for Drake on his 2016 summer anthem “For Free,” which sampled Too Short’s “Blow the Whistle,” Akinyele’s “Fuck for Free,” and Kendrick Lamar’s “For Free Interlude.” Khaled’s found success again teaming up with Drake as “For Free” reached no. 2 on the Hot 100.

Now, another summer and another Khaled banger is on the way!

