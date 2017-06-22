Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

It’s Lit! Summer 2017 Movies You Have To See

We won't fault you if you live at the theater this summer.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Multi ethnic young couple in 3D movie theater

Source: izusek / Getty


This has been a phenomenal year for movies so far. We’ve already seen Split, Get Out, Logan, Wonder Woman, John Wick 2, and one of my personal favorites, I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore. Even with all these amazing flicks, there’s still many more highly anticipated movies.

How will Caesar and his army settle their deadly conflict with humans in War of the Planet of the Apes? How will Jerrod Carmichael survive in a world filled with Autobots in Transformers: The Last Knight? Most importantly, will the 2Pac biopic live up to the hype? These Friday release dates can’t come fast enough. Here are the most anticipated movies for the summer of 2017.

All Eyez on Me, June 16

Transformers: The Last Knight, June 21

Baby Driver, June 28

Spider-Man: Homecoming, July 7

War of the Planet of the Apes, July 14

Girls Trip, July 21

The Dark Tower, August 4

Detroit,  Aug 4


Patti Cake$, August 18

Annabelle: Creation, August 11

Kingsman: The Golden Circle, September 22

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading It’s Lit! Summer 2017 Movies You Have To See

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
SMH: Bill Cosby Has The Audacity To Go…
 8 hours ago
06.22.17
Remy Ma Is Planning To Help Women With…
 9 hours ago
06.22.17
It’s Lit! Summer 2017 Movies You Have To…
 10 hours ago
06.22.17
Cedric Yarbrough Said Mariah Carey Was ‘Borderline Abusive’…
 11 hours ago
06.22.17
Jerrod Carmichael Dishes On Michael Bay, Jay-Z And…
 11 hours ago
06.22.17
State Of Mind Assets
Drake Premieres New Song ‘Signs’ During Louis Vuitton…
 11 hours ago
06.22.17
A$AP Rocky Has Some Advice For Aspiring Artists
 12 hours ago
06.22.17
Naturi Naughton’s Mom-To-Be Glow Has Us Swoonin’
 13 hours ago
06.22.17
Terrence Howard Thought He Could Avoid Paying Spousal…
 13 hours ago
06.22.17
Rihanna Gives A Fan The Best Advice About…
 14 hours ago
06.22.17
Bill Cosby On Trial On Three Aggravated Sexual Assault Charges
Two Not Guilty Hold Outs Saved Bill Cosby…
 14 hours ago
06.22.17
HOT 97 Summer Jam 2017
Here’s Why Chris Brown Won’t Attend A Batterer…
 14 hours ago
06.22.17
Digital Underground’s Shock G Arrested In Wisconsin
 1 day ago
06.21.17
Twitter Reacts To Kim Saying Her Bikini Pics…
 1 day ago
06.21.17
US-CRIME-SIMPSON-SENTENCING
O.J. Simpson Prepares for Upcoming Parole Hearing
 1 day ago
06.21.17
Judge Allows Video Of Trey Songz Saying ‘F*ck…
 2 days ago
06.21.17
photos