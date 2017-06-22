Police Are So Quick To Shoot Nowadays, They’re Shooting Other Cops

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
St. Louis, a city known for it’s violence, is now back in the news dealing with a police shooting. The interesting part about this story is that a cop was the one who shot another cop.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
2017 Reminder of Celebrities We Will Always Remember That Have Passed Away
25 photos Launch gallery
2017 Reminder of Celebrities We Will Always Remember That Have Passed Away
1. ProdigySource:Getty 1 of 25
2. Tupac ShakurSource:Getty 2 of 25
3. Shawty LoSource:Getty 3 of 25
4. AaliyahSource:Getty 4 of 25
5. Lisa 'Lefteye' LopezSource:Getty 5 of 25
6. Big PunSource:Getty 6 of 25
7. Tommy FordSource:Getty 7 of 25
8. Notorious B.I.G.Source:Getty 8 of 25
9. Charlie MurphySource:Getty 9 of 25
10. Whitney HoustonSource:Getty 10 of 25
11. PrinceSource:Getty 11 of 25
12. Bobbi KristinaSource:Getty 12 of 25
13. Lee Thompson YoungSource:Getty 13 of 25
14. Michael JacksonSource:Getty 14 of 25
15. Bob MarleySource:Getty 15 of 25
16. Jimi HendrixSource:Getty 16 of 25
17. Richard PryorSource:Getty 17 of 25
18. Muhammad AliSource:Getty 18 of 25
19. Kimbo SliceSource:BELLATOR MMA 19 of 25
20. Phife Dawg (of A Tribe Called request)Source:Phife Dawg Estate 20 of 25
21. Natalie ColeSource:Getty 21 of 25
22. Chris Kelly (of Kriss Kross)Source:Getty 22 of 25
23. Heavy DSource:Getty 23 of 25
24. Eazy-ESource:Getty 24 of 25
25. Old Dirty BastardSource:Getty 25 of 25
comments – Add Yours