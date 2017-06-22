Tee Grizzley Teams Up With Meek Mill For ‘First Day Out REMIX’ [Clip]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
The First Day Out REMIX featuring Meek Mill hasn’t dropped officially, but Tee Grizzley decided to tease it on his Instagram, which already has over 100,000 views. Be on the lookout for the track coming soon.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
