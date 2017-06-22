Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Rihanna Gives A Fan The Best Advice About Heartbreak

Dr. Rih Rih is on it.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
59th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Is there anything that Rihanna can’t do? She’s a pop star, business mogul — and she may have a future as a therapist.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

On Wednesday, Twitter user @WaladShami hit up the bad gal for some advice about getting over your first heartbreak. It’s shocking enough that the “Wild Thoughts” singer even replied to the tweet, but her counseling skills seemed like just enough to help the Twitter user to get over his broken heart. Óe asked, “Hey Robs…how did you get over your first heartbreak? I’ve been struggling.”

Wise gal Rih Rih responded:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Apparently, the singer’s kind words worked. @Waladshami told one of his followers that he’s definitely over the heart break. Be careful Rihanna, the #RihNavy may start flooding your DM’s with relationship drama.

Rihanna

60 Of The Hottest Rihanna Photos Ever

48 photos Launch gallery

60 Of The Hottest Rihanna Photos Ever

Continue reading 60 Of The Hottest Rihanna Photos Ever

60 Of The Hottest Rihanna Photos Ever

Today is Rihanna's birthday and we are celebrating by honoring her in photos. From sexy to iconic, Rih knows how to make love to the camera!

rihanna

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
State Of Mind Assets
Drake Premieres New Song ‘Signs’ During Louis Vuitton…
 25 mins ago
06.22.17
Rihanna Gives A Fan The Best Advice About…
 3 hours ago
06.22.17
Bill Cosby On Trial On Three Aggravated Sexual Assault Charges
Two Not Guilty Hold Outs Saved Bill Cosby…
 3 hours ago
06.22.17
HOT 97 Summer Jam 2017
Here’s Why Chris Brown Won’t Attend A Batterer…
 3 hours ago
06.22.17
Digital Underground’s Shock G Arrested In Wisconsin
 21 hours ago
06.21.17
Twitter Reacts To Kim Saying Her Bikini Pics…
 22 hours ago
06.21.17
US-CRIME-SIMPSON-SENTENCING
O.J. Simpson Prepares for Upcoming Parole Hearing
 22 hours ago
06.21.17
Judge Allows Video Of Trey Songz Saying ‘F*ck…
 1 day ago
06.21.17
T.I. 925 Scales restaurant ribbon cutting
T.I. Will Star In New Fox Drama “Atlanta’s…
 1 day ago
06.21.17
Ace Hood Album Release Party
DJ Khaled Announces Limited Edition Beats By Dre…
 1 day ago
06.21.17
Mobb Deep’s Prodigy Dies at 42
 2 days ago
06.20.17
Bow Wow Is Giving Advice That No One…
 2 days ago
06.20.17
Kim Kardashian Speaks Out On Blackface Accusations
 2 days ago
06.20.17
Jay Z Changes His Name Again
 2 days ago
06.20.17
Weedmaps Presents The Smokers Club 420
Playboi Carti Performs “Magnolia” On Jimmy Kimmel Live
 2 days ago
06.20.17
Yahoo! Wireless Festival - Day 3
2 Chainz drops “Sleep When U Die” Video
 2 days ago
06.20.17
photos